Mid-day meal menu changed

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, Dec 28

With schools reopening on Monday after winter holidays, the authorities at government and private recognised schools are all set to make preparations for undertaking a change in the weekly menu for providing food to their students under the Mid-Day Meal (MDM) scheme with effect from the first day of the New Year.

Banana and poori have been added to the weekly menu, which will be applicable from the fourth quarter of the academic year, the authorities have been advised.

Perusal of a communiqué, received from manager of the Punjab State Mid-Day Meal Society at schools of the region, revealed that all regular students studying in classes up to 8 are to be provided a banana on at least one day of the week. More changes have also been made to the weekly mid-day meal menu.

As the authorities have announced to reimburse the cost of bananas provided to students on roll at the rate of Rs 5 per piece, MDM officials were seen making prior arrangements so that fresh and ripe bananas are procured before the opening of schools on Monday.

Heads of some local schools acknowledged they had advised the MDM officials to make prior arrangements for the procurement of bananas and utensils and cooking oil required for preparation of pooris according to the menu effective from Monday. “As prices of fresh fruits keep on fluctuating we have advised teachers to coordinate with fruit suppliers who can provide bananas at a fixed price for longer durations,” said principal Viney Goyal, adding that materials required for preparing pooris are also being procured.

The state government had approved the inclusion of bananas and change in menu on the basis of suggestions received from parents, teachers and children during a social audit conducted by Punjab University, Chandigarh, across ten districts on improving the quality of mid-day meals.

“Keeping in view the said suggestions it has been decided by the government to include banana once a week in the mid-meal for each student with effect from third quarter of 2023-24,” reads a paragraph of letter issued by the general manager on Wednesday. Poori is to be provided to each student on every Wednesday according to the altered menu.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mandi