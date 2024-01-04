Mid-day meal: Schools forced to buy ration on credit

Tribune News Service

Shivani Bhakoo

Ludhiana, January 3

As per new instructions by the Education Department, students in government schools will be provided one banana each on Mondays and poori-chana on Wednesdays. The new menu has brought smiles on the faces of the students. At the same time, many schools have expressed concerns about adhering to these instructions, for the department has failed to provide them with funds for the past three months, forcing them to buy ration on credit. With their debts mounting, shopkeepers have given them an ultimatum — deposit the balance amount, else they would not be given any more ration on credit.

Meals being served to students at a government school in Ludhiana. Photo: Ashwani Dhiman

The new menu was launched on Monday, but schools have not been given any information whether additional funds would be provided for it.

Talking to The Tribune, a teacher of a primary school in Block 11 said there were about 40-50 schools in the block and most of them are struggling because they’ve not been getting funds.

“We owe around Rs 5 lakh to the shopkeepers, and they have refused to provide us any more ration for the mid-day meal. Recently, we got about Rs 15,000 in funding, and this is just peanuts! The government has now said that bananas and pooris must be served to the children, but how will we meet the expenses? We have around 1,200 students here, and 20 litres of oil, 30 kilograms of potato and 10 kilograms of chana were bought because it’s Wednesday and students must be served poori-chana. We should make such huge announcements only when everything is streamlined. In the absence of funds, these are hollow announcements, putting the entire burden on the school management,” rued the teacher. The teachers said schools with a low enrolmet won’t face many problems, but for schools with a large number of students, it is difficult to arrange such meals without timely funding.”

This is not an isolated case, for many other government schools are struggling in the absence of regular funding. “We cannot show a rosy picture. There may be many schools which are doing well, but several others are crying for the government’s attention. It may be mid-day meal funds or salaries of the Class IV staff or lack of classrooms and other infrastructural elements — we are struggling and left to our own resources, and the government releases grants like peanuts,” said the principal of a government primary school.

Teachers in the primary schools assert the funding for meals must be made commensurate with the increase in diet.

Rahul Kumar, a Class V student, said he is excited that he’d get poori-chana at school. “It’s so cold, and hot poori-chana would be a good change from dal-chawal,” he said. Perhaps lured by the poori-chana, schools saw an increase in attendance today.