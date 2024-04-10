Mid-day meal worker dies of burn injury

Ludhiana, April 9
A 50-year-old mid-day meal worker, Manit Kaur, died this morning after she suffered serious burn injuries while cooking food for students at a government school in Kham village of Machhiwara. The reason behind the fire was a leakage in a LPG cylinder. She was rushed to a government hospital in Machhiwara where she succumbed.
Sources said school teacher Charanjit Singh had tried to extinguish the fire but she had already suffered critical burn injuries by then.
Doctors said Manjit had suffered 70 per cent burn injuries and efforts were made to save her but in vain.
