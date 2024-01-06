Mid-day meals: Pooris on menu, cooks demand hike in wages

Tribune News Service

Shivani Bhakoo

Ludhiana, January 5

Students at government schools love the the Education Department’s new mid-day meal menu on Wednesdays, as poori-chana is a nice “change” from “daal-roti”. However, mid-day meal workers are not happy because making pooris for a large number of students doubles their labour, and they want their wages to be increased.

Talking to The Tribune, a mid-day meal worker at Government Primary school, Sunet, said that they’re paid a meagre Rs 3,000 a month. “This was the first Wednesday preparing pooris, and we made pooris from 9 am till 4 pm! We had to cook for over 1,200 students.” Another worker said, “The government must hike our wages to Rs 10,000 per month, else we won’t cook pooris four days a month,” Mid-day meal workers will submit their representation to the Education Department. They say in schools with low enrolment, preparing pooris is not a huge task. But in middle and primary schools, with higher student strength, preparing huge quantities of food is time-consuming.