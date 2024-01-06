Mid-day meals: Pooris on menu, cooks demand hike in wages

Shivani Bhakoo
Ludhiana, January 5
Students at government schools love the the Education Department’s new mid-day meal menu on Wednesdays, as poori-chana is a nice “change” from “daal-roti”. However, mid-day meal workers are not happy because making pooris for a large number of students doubles their labour, and they want their wages to be increased.
Talking to The Tribune, a mid-day meal worker at Government Primary school, Sunet, said that they’re paid a meagre Rs 3,000 a month. “This was the first Wednesday preparing pooris, and we made pooris from 9 am till 4 pm! We had to cook for over 1,200 students.” Another worker said, “The government must hike our wages to Rs 10,000 per month, else we won’t cook pooris four days a month,” Mid-day meal workers will submit their representation to the Education Department. They say in schools with low enrolment, preparing pooris is not a huge task. But in middle and primary schools, with higher student strength, preparing huge quantities of food is time-consuming.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Hijack drama in Arabian Sea, Indian Navy secures vessel, all 21 on board
15 Indians among crew hid in strongroom of Liberian-flagged ...
India’s GDP likely to grow at 7.3% in FY24
NSO estimates beat RBI forecast
US Trade Representative Katherine Tai to travel to New Delhi next week for US-India trade policy forum ministerial meet
Ambassador Tai will travel to India from January 12-14 and b...
Hollywood actor Christian Oliver, his 2 daughters killed in plane crash in Caribbean
The crash occurred on Thursday just west of Petit Nevis isla...
Governor cannot sack minister sans CM’s advice: SC
Upholds High Court order on TN minister