Migrant from UP accused of raping minor

A migrant minor girl from Hardoi district in UP, presently living in Ludhiana, has accused her father of allegedly raping her when she was alone at home over six weeks back.

The accused attempted to exploit her modesty last Tuesday also, following which the victim informed the landlady of the house and sought her help in initiating action against her father.

Though no arrest has been made so far, cops led by investigating officer Surjit Singh of Meharban police station have initiated a probe to verify the allegations levelled by the girl through complainant Jyoti of Bajra Colony.

Perusal of an FIR registered against Ram Chander of Har Singh Pur Arori village in Hardoi district of UP under Section 64 (1) and 351 (2) of the BNS and Section 6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) revealed that the accused had allegedly raped his daughter when she was alone at her home about six weeks ago.

The victim narrated story of her woes to Jyoti on Wednesday when the accused attempted to rape his daughter again on Tuesday night.