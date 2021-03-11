Migrant held for kidnapping, raping minor in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 11

The Haibowal police yesterday nabbed a migrant on the charges of kidnapping and raping a minor girl, a resident of Uttar Pradesh.

The accused was identified as Suraj, who is also a native of UP. A case has been registered against him.

The complainant (16) told the police that she used to work at a factory in UP where the accused was also working. He had proposed her for marriage and on that pretext, he also developed sexual relationship with her. On May 3, the accused took her to Ludhiana on the pretext of marrying her.

However, he continued to rape her. Yesterday, when they were searching for a rented accommodation in Haibowal, people suspecting some foul play informed the police.

The girl said when the police got her medical examination conducted, she was found pregnant. The police recorded her statement and arrested the accused on Tuesday.

Investigating officer ASI Dilbarg Singh said after registering a zero FIR here, the case file has been transferred to the police station concerned in UP for further investigation.

Girl violated by cousin

A 16-year-old girl was raped by her cousin at Shaheed Bhagat Singh Colony in Salem Tabri. The accused was identified as Laddi (29) and a case was registered against him yesterday. The complainant, the girl’s mother, told the police that on May 7, she had gone to Nawanshahr to meet her relative. Next day, when she returned home, her daughter revealed about the incident. The accused had taken her daughter to his home on the pretext of taking her help in preparing food. ASI Jagjit Singh said raids were being conducted to nab him.