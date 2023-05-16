Migrant held for killing 5-yr-old girl

Our Correspondent

Payal, May 15

The Khanna district police claimed to have solved a case in which a five-year-old migrant girl had gone missing on the outskirts of Mandiala Kalan village on Thursday and her body was found in nearby maize fields on Saturday.

The girl lost her life as she tried to confront the molestation bid of a migrant and raised the alarm. The suspect, Lal Babu Rai, alias Babua, of Amwa Kalan village in Bihar thrashed the victim to death after a molestation bid and hid her body in nearby maize fields with an intent to evade action by the police.

The suspect used to prepare meals for migrant labourers in in a room in fields where the deceased’s father Bijli Paswan was also staying along with his daughter.

The police claimed that intensive investigation under the supervision of Khanna SSP Amneet Kondal and SP Pragya Jain had resulted in identification and arrest of the suspect on Sunday evening.

The victim had gone missing after she took Rs 20 from her father for buying some eatables on Thursday, They were staying at the motor room in the fields of Sukhwinder of Mandiala Kalan. Her body was found lying in the nearby maize fields.

Noticing external injuries on the body of the deceased, the police left no stone unturned to solve the case.

It was during intensive investigation by police officials, led by SP Pragya Jain, DSP Karnail Singh, Payal DSP Harsimrat Singh Chhetra and DSP Harpal Singh, suspicion arose about conduct and behaviour of Babua. Later, he confessed to having committed the crime.

“It was found during investigation that Babua was staying in the motor room and used to cook meals for his fellow workers. Bijli Paswan and his five-year-old daughter were also staying there. On May 11, when the suspect tried to molest the girl, she raised the alarm. Following which, Babua got infuriated and hit the girl hard by holding her by the neck, killing her on the spot. Fearing action, he hid the victim’s body in maize fields,” read the communiqué issued by the office of Khanna SSP Amneet Kondal.