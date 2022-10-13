Migrant held with banned drug

Ludhiana, October 12
The police have arrested Sanjit Kumar, a migrant from Bihar, at present residing in Ram Nagar, Bihari Colony, on Tajpur Road near a school on Tajpur Road on Tuesday. On seeing a police party of the CIA-2 branch, the suspect tried to run away.
However, the police apprehended him and his frisking led to the seizure of 1,140 tablets of Alprazolam (a psychotropic drug) from him. He was charged under Sections 22, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Another targeted killing in Valley, Kashmiri Pandit shot dead by terrorists in Shopian
Kashmir Freedom Fighter group claims responsibility for atta...
India crush Sri Lanka by 8 wickets to clinch 7th Women's Asia Cup title
Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana scores unbeaten 51
Ex-DU professor Saibaba to stay in jail as Supreme Court suspends Bombay HC order acquitting him in Maoist links case
More than eight years after his arrest, Bombay HC had on Fri...