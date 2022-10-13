Migrant held with banned drug

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, October 12

The police have arrested Sanjit Kumar, a migrant from Bihar, at present residing in Ram Nagar, Bihari Colony, on Tajpur Road near a school on Tajpur Road on Tuesday. On seeing a police party of the CIA-2 branch, the suspect tried to run away.

However, the police apprehended him and his frisking led to the seizure of 1,140 tablets of Alprazolam (a psychotropic drug) from him. He was charged under Sections 22, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act.