Migrant labourer arrested for raping, killing four-year-old

Mahesh Sharma

Mandi Ahmedgarh, March 19

The police claimed to have arrested a 32-year-old migrant labourer who had allegedly absconded after raping and killing a four-year-old girl at APS International Factory colony on Monday afternoon.

The suspect was nabbed by Ahmedgarh Sadar police late on the fateful day, within a couple of hours of registration of a case against him.

Though the exact cause of death would be ascertained after receipt of the autopsy report, it is suspected that the child died after she was thrown on the roadside from the roof of a factory shed.

The suspect was identified as Bhanu, a native of Hardoi district of UP, at present employed at APS International Factory, popularly known as woollen mill in the region.

Malerkotla SSP Harkamalpreet Singh Khakh said police officials, supervised by DSP Amritpal Singh Bhatti, had arrested Bhanu late on Monday night. He was earlier booked under sections of the IPC and POCSO Act, when he was trying to flee the area.

The police had received information about a minor girl went missing from a colony situated inside the premises of APS International Factory on Monday. Following which, the police initiated a coordinated action to locate the missing child.

“It was on the basis of evidence collected by our police team that the suspect was identified and later nabbed by officials, led by Sadar SHO Surinder Singh and SHO (City) Sukhpal Kaur, when he was trying to flee the region late on Monday night,” said Khakh, adding that he was under the influence of liquor even at the time of the arrest.

Preliminary investigation revealed that he had raped the victim under the influence of liquor and thrown her from the roof of the high factory building after putting her in a jute bag in an attempt to destroy the evidence.

It will be ascertained whether the victim was alive or not at the time of throwing her from the roof only after arrival of the autopsy report.

Appreciating the investigating team for solving the heinous crime, Khakh said any delay in the arrest of the suspect could have created a law and order problem in the area as residents of the colony had gathered to lodge a protest and they wanted that the suspect should be handed over to them after arrest.

“However coordinated efforts of our teams yielded desired results and the man was arrested on the same day and he confessed to committing the crime in an inebriated state,” said Khakh

He said the police team had been advised to present the case in court after annexing foolproof evidences so that the case was taken to a conclusive end in a shortest period.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mandi