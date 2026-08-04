Migrant labourer’s missing minor son found dead in fields

A 16-year-old boy who had been missing for three days was found dead as his decomposed body was recovered from the fields on the outskirts of Balibeg Basti village in Machhiwara.

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The police sent the body for a post-mortem examination to ascertain the cause of death.

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The deceased was identified as Rajesh Kumar (16), son of migrant labourer Joginder Paswan, a resident of Balibeg Basti.

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Sources said Rajesh left home on the evening of July 31 after receiving a phone call. When he failed to return late at night, his family members began searching for him on their own. They turned anxious as his mobile phone remained switched off.

On Sunday night, villagers informed the family about a body lying in the fields. When the family reached the spot, they identified the victim.

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Station House Officer (SHO) inspector Charanjit Singh said a decomposed body was found. Preliminary investigation suggests that death might have occurred two-three days ago.

The SHO said the reason of his death would be ascertained in the post-mortem examination.

The deceased’s family told the police that when Rajesh did not return home, they suspected that he might have gone to pay obeisance at Mata Naina Devi temple in Himachal Pradesh. His father even went to Naina Devi to search for him but to no avail.

Following the incident, family members and local residents were saying that many people of Balibeg Basti and surrounding areas were involved in drug trade and the police need to investigate the death thoroughly to ascertain the exact cause of death and take stern action against the culprits.

They alleged that some children of migrant labourers in the area were also allegedly addicted to drugs, besides local youths. Though the Khanna police had been taking strict action against the people involved in drug trade, an aggressive anti-drug drive was needed to break the backbone of the drug trade and save the youth.

Bihar youth’s body found in Tibba

A youth was found dead at Guru Nanak Colony in Tibba on Monday. The deceased’s family had accused his brother-in-law and another man staying with him of strangling him to death. Both suspects were at large after the incident. The deceased was identified as Sonu Alam, a native of Bihar. He had been staying in Ludhiana for the past over one year. Family members said the deceased had a domestic dispute with his wife, who is staying separately from him. The incident came to light Monday morning when Sonu’s brother, Miraj Alam, went into the room and found the victim lying unconscious on the bed. Later, he was declared dead by doctors. SHO, Tibba police station, Inspector Gagandeep Singh, said the family had accused victim’s brother-in-law of killing him. Police investigation was on. The culprits would not be spared.