Migrant labourer’s murder case cracked, 1 nabbed

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 2

The Samrala police claimed to have solved the murder case of a migrant labourer, Shiv Nath Mukhia, and arrested a suspect.

He has been identified as Inarjit Singh Mukhia, a native of Nepal, at present staying in Samrala.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Samrala, Waryam Singh, said on the night of July 31, complainant in the case Lal Babu had visited the fields of Harlabh Singh where the deceased was given a room. When he reached the place, he saw Shiv Nath was being brutally beaten up by Inarjit Singh, a roommate of the victim.

The next morning, on August 1, when the complainant went to the fields, he saw Shiv Nath lying dead. After the complainant informed the police, the latter launched a manhunt and nabbed the suspect on Tuesday, the DSP said.

Waryam said both were consuming alcohol when arguments started between them over Rs 50. The suspect was asking Shiv Nath to pay a share of alcohol (Rs 50) but the latter refused to do so following which he killed the victim.

