Migrant woman from Bihar found dead in Khanna

Ludhiana, October 26
A migrant woman was found dead in the migrants’ quarters on the Lalheri road near the railway lines in Khanna on Wednesday.
The deceased has been identified as Sunita Devi. The woman, a native of Bihar, had been staying in Khanna for the past over two years. She was a contractor who used to provide labourers for agricultural works.
After getting information, Khanna DSP William Jeji and Khanna city police station in-charge Amandeep Singh reached the spot. As per preliminary probe, it was a case of natural death and there was no sign of murder.
The DSP said so far it seems to be a case of natural death. The police would act accordingly after the post-mortem examination.
When asked if the woman had any dispute with her husband, the DSP said the police were looking for her husband and he would be questioned. The police had informed the brother of the deceased staying in Bihar and further legal proceedings would be initiated after recording their statements.
Seems to be natural death so far: DSP
Khanna DSP William Jeji said so far it seems to be a case of natural death. The police would act accordingly after the post-mortem examination.
