Migrant woman's murder case solved; suspect held

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, Nov 2

The Ahmedgarh Sadar police claim to have solved a recent case of murder of a migrant woman, whose body was recovered from a drain near a marriage palace on the outskirts of Mandian village on the Khanna Malerkotla road on Monday.

Though the police had registered an FIR under Sections 302 and 201 of the IPC on the basis of circumstantial evidence, the investigating team kept groping in the dark over the sequence of events leading to the murder until Thursday, when the parents of the deceased approached them so they could identify the body.

The deceased was subsequently identified as Fatto of Raikot, Ludhiana. The suspect has been identified as Fatto’s partner, Sariq Ali, a UP native.

A probe conducted by a team of cops led by Sadar SHO Samsher Singh and Jaurepul chowki in-charge Sayad Shakeel revealed that Fatto had abandoned her husband, Asif, and moved in with another man, named Ali. Possessive as he was, Ali started suspecting that Fatto was also involved with someone else. So he hatched a plan to kill her. He took an unsuspecting Fatto near the drain on some false pretext and strangled her there. The police are yet to determine the exact sequence of events leading to the dumping of the body. And the exact cause of death will be ascertained after a chemical examination of the viscera is completed. According to Ahmedgarh DSP Davinder Singh Sandhu, Ali was nabbed on Thursday while he was trying to flee the area.

“Fortunately, the parents of the deceased approached us and gave us relevant information about the relationship between their daughter and Ali. He was arrested while trying to escape from the area today,” said Sandhu.

