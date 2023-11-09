Migrant workers leave for their native places, industry not keen to stop them

Tribune News Service

Shivani Bhakoo

Ludhiana, November 8

With Diwali and Chhat Puja around the corner, migrant labourers have started going to their native villages in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. However, due to recession in the industry, industrialists aren’t keen to stop them.

Badish Jindal, president, FOPSIA, said: “Earlier, workers used to work in 3-4 shifts and labour was needed to execute the orders. However, due to the overall recession, many units are working in just one shift and have enough labour.”

Voicing similar views, SC Ralhan, a representative of the hand-tool industry, said the industry is not too keen to stop the labour. “Earlier, we used to have orders in bulks but now there is an overall slump in the market and exporters too are badly hit due to different wars going on in different parts of the world. The present production in the units can be taken care of with limited labour force,” added Ralhan.

The labourers claimed that the government had still not started special trains to cater the huge rush. “We are not able too get the reservations as there are limited seats available in the trains coming from Amritsar or Jammu. Many of us fail to get reservation. We feel that the government should start more trains to accommodate the passengers,” said Sudhir, working at a hosiery unit here and a resident of UP.

The labour also maintained that since these festivals were much awaited, it was not possible to travel to the villages without getting the reservations in the train. “For about a month, when there is more demand, the Railway Authorities should start the trains to cater to the festival rush,” said Priya, who is waiting for the confirmation of seats of her five member family.

#Bihar #Diwali #Uttar Pradesh