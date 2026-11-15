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Home / Ludhiana / Migrants, locals clash in Ludhiana over Chhath puja site

Migrants, locals clash in Ludhiana over Chhath puja site

The Ludhiana police are investigating the matter

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Nikhil Bhardwaj
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:25 AM Nov 15, 2026 IST
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Police personnel deployed at the site after a clash in Ludhiana on Saturday.
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Tension gripped Guru Arjun Dev Nagar near Dholewal as local residents and members of the migrant community allegedly came face to face Saturday afternoon over Chhath puja at a plot. The police had to intervene to manage the situation.

Local residents claimed the owner of the plot where the puja was to be held had not granted permission this year, but the migrant community still insisted on using the site.

Though the locals alleged someone from the other group had fired a weapon twice, the police said no empty cartridge had been recovered from the site. The police also expressed apprehension that the clash stemmed from an old enmity.

“We have no issues with Chhath puja or the designated place. We only urged the police to arrest some migrants who were involved in criminal activities,” said a local resident.

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Addressing the media, members of the migrant community said that they had been organising Chhath puja at the same spot for several years, and the plot owner had no objection. They alleged some mischievous elements were deliberately creating the issue to disturb mutual harmony. They denied the allegations of firing.

Division 6 Station-House Officer (SHO) inspector Madhu Bala said all allegations and counter-allegations were being investigated. “CCTV cameras in the area are being examined to establish the facts and identify those involved in the alleged firing, if any,” the SHO said.

Police personnel were deployed at the site after the incident.

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