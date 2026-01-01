Migrants, preachers safeguarding waning tradition

Hindu preachers and migrants are keeping the tradition of performing Saraswati puja on Basant Panchami alive even as the natives restrict their celebrations to flying kites and organising community meals.

Advertisement

Saraswati is worshipped to get enlightenment with knowledge and to get rid of lethargy and ignorance.

Advertisement

The number of devotees worshipping Goddess Saraswati was low this year as well. However, the ones who did cleaned their houses early in the morning and invoked the deity by chanting mantras and lighting a ceremonial fire.

Advertisement

Some enthusiastic followers visited temples despite the adverse weather conditions as heavy rain lashed the city on Friday. They offered flowers and rosaries as a token of respect to the deity.

Rajesh Tewari, preacher, said almost all the pupils of his father, preacher Ambey Datt Tewari, worshiped Goddess Saraswati at their places.

Advertisement

“Some families from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Odisha approached us for details about rituals to worship Goddess Saraswati. However, no local families had shown inclination to participate in puja at the temples here,” said Rajesh Tewari.

Basant Panchami, originally a day for worshiping Goddess Saraswati, is celebrated on the fifth day of the bright fortnight of the Magha month, according to the Hindu Gregorian calendar.

However, a notable absence from most Punjab households on Basant Panchami is Saraswati puja, which used to be the most sacred part of the festivities.

Religious leaders have shown concern over what they say is the unconcern of residents of northern states, including Punjab, towards paying respects to deity of wisdom, art and culture. They say this has happened over the past few decades.

“It is really regrettable that followers of Hinduism in northern states have almost stopped worshiping Saraswati on Basant Panchami, traditionally a festival meant to pray for grant of wisdom, knowledge, music, art, science and technology,” said Mahant Swarup Bihari, national president of Akhil Bharti Brahman Morcha.

The day also marks the arrival of spring and end of winter season, symbolising a fresh start and spiritual awakening.

The festival is celebrated with pomp and show with idols of the goddess installed in homes and educational institutes in West Bengal, Bihar, Assam, Odisha and Tripura.

In Maharashtra and parts of Central India, the day is associated with Saraswati puja and as well as Lord Shiva and Parvati.