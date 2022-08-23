Milk adulteration feared due to LSD; FDA collects samples

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, August 22

The outbreak of lumpy skin disease (LSD) in cattle has resulted in fall in milk production in the state by 15-20 per cent.

According to the experts, the production will remain low for the coming 2-3 years as affected animals will not reproduce. Keeping in view the given circumstances, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has tightened its noose around milk vendors to check adulteration.

As the milk production has gone down, there is fear of adulteration in milk and milk products and to check the same a special drive against milk adulteration has been initiated by the FDA under which five milk samples are sent by each district for checking for the coming seven days.

Six samples of milk were collected in the areas of Sidwan Bet and Jagroan. Samples of paneer, ghee, pulses, gluten free biscuits and mustard oil were also collected.

Dr Gurpreet Singh, Designated Officer (Food), Ludhiana, said samples of milk and milk products will be collected from across the district. These will be collected from different vendors.

Swarn Singh, a diary farmer from a village near Samrala, said the LSD has created a difficult time for diary farmers. The milk production has decreased considerably and is not going to improve any time soon. Farmers those who have taken loans are on the crossroads now.

Meanwhile, Dr Parkash Singh Brar, Director, Extension Education, Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), said the university was getting over 100 calls daily about the disease and people are scared by some myths about its transmission through milk and vaccination.

Dr Jasbir Singh Bedi, Director, Centre for One Health, shattered the myths around the disease by revealing that the LSD neither spreads to humans through direct contact nor through drinking the milk of affected animals. He highlighted that milk should be boiled before consumption.

Dr Bedi said carcasses of affected animals should be disposed of through incineration or buried in a 6x6x6 pit with lime.