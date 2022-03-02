Milk adulteration testing camp from today

Ludhiana, March 1
The College of Dairy Science and Technology (CODST), Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), is organising a ‘milk adulteration testing camp’ from March 2 to April 1.
Residents can bring a minimum of 100 ml chilled raw milk samples in clean and dry glass or plastic bottles to CODST between 9 am to 5 pm during the camp. The milk sample bottles should be labelled with the name and contact number of the person. The samples will be analysed at the college and milk quality results will be conveyed through WhatsApp or text messages on the following day.
Adulteration of milk by unscrupulous persons is usually done for increasing the quantity of milk, extending shelf-life and avoiding detection of sour milk, depending on the situation. Milk composition is manipulated by using water, glucose, sugar, starch, wheat flour, common salt, washing soda, urea, hydrogen peroxide, formalin, etc.
Many of these adulterants are harmful to the body. Hence, to create awareness among the people, the testing camp is being organised. —
