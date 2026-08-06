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Home / Ludhiana / Milk & paneer most at risk of adulteration: Ludhiana District Health Officer

Milk & paneer most at risk of adulteration: Ludhiana District Health Officer

First person: Dr Ashish Chawla, District Health Officer, Ludhiana

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Manav Mander
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:59 AM Aug 06, 2026 IST
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Dr Ashish Chawla
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With the festival season approaching, the food safety wing of the district Health Department has intensified crackdown on adulterated and substandard food items.

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Led by Dr Ashish Chawla, District Health Officer, the wing has been conducting raids and inspections at eateries, dairies and food vending outlets. In a recent operation, officials seized nearly 3,000 litres of desi cow ghee suspected to be adulterated. As celebrations draw near, the department is stepping up vigilance to ensure consumers are protected from unsafe food practices. Dr Ashish Chawla talks to Manav Mander about checks and fines on food operators.

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What are the most common violations you find during inspections?

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The most frequent violations are detected in milk and paneer. In paneer, the fat content is often found to be lower than prescribed, and sometimes oil is mixed to keep it soft. In milk, water is commonly added and reduces its fat content. Ghee is another product where unhygienic preparation and adulteration are regularly seen.

Do you find eateries and roadside vendors selling food in unhygienic conditions?

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Yes, quite often. Many vendors operate without ensuring basic hygiene practices, such as wearing caps and gloves. They are fined and counselled to adopt these measures in the future. With the festival season in sights, our inspections are being intensified and more samples, especially of khoya, are being collected. Khoya is highly prone to adulteration on a large scale.

What action is taken after samples are collected?

If a sample is found to be substandard, the case is forwarded to the Additional Deputy Commissioner’s court, where fines are imposed, depending on severity of the violation. If a sample is deemed unsafe, the matter is taken to the Chief Judicial Magistrate’s court, where fines as well imprisonment can be awarded.

How does the department raise awareness, especially among roadside and small food vendors?

We operate a mobile unit called ‘Food Safety on Wheels’. The van travels to different areas, educating vendors on safe practices and training them. Consumers can also get food samples tested at the van, with reports generated on the spot. It is an effective way to raise awareness and build trust.

What role can consumers play in ensuring food safety?

Consumers are the first line of defence. They should always buy from reputed shops and avoid cheap, unlabelled products. Checking expiry dates and labels is essential. We must insist on bills and purchase only from authentic outlets. Vigilant consumer behaviour discourages violators.

Where can consumers lodge complaints?

Complaints can be registered at the central control room by calling on 01612444193. People can also file grievances through the public grievance redressal system portal or upload details directly on the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) website.

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