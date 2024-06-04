Milk prices hiked by Rs 2 per litre

Ludhiana, June 3
In another blow to the common man, Verka Milk Plant has raised milk prices by Rs 2 per litre. The new rates apply immediately. Dr Surjit Singh, General Manager of the Ludhiana milk plant, said rates have been revised due to a rise in fodder prices and other related materials during the heatwave.
Every year, during May and June, prices rise, particularly when milk production is reduced due to the hot weather.
Meanwhile, some homeowners have complained that the local milkmen have raised the rates by Rs 3 per litre. Madhu, a BRS Nagar resident, said her milkman informed her that there has been a Rs 3 rise per litre. “When I confronted him, he argued I could replace him, but that he wouldn’t charge any less. I had to give in,” she added.
