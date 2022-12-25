Milkfed retirees demand gratuity, threaten protest

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 24

The association of retirees of the Punjab State Cooperative Milk Producers Federation Limited, known as Milkfed Punjab, held a meeting at Rakh Bagh to discuss their pending demands.

Amarjit Singh, the president of the union, said the state government gives gratuities up to Rs 20 lakh to its retired employees but no such gratuity was being paid to the employees retired from Milkfed. He said they would hold a state-level protest with the support of a joint action committee in Chandigarh during the first week of January 2023 to get their demands fulfilled. He said around 800 retirees of Milkfed plants would be participating in the protest.

The retirees also discussed issues related to their pensions. They demanded that the government must release pensions as per the orders of the Supreme Court.

Amarjit Singh added that they also demand from the state government to release their arrears pending since January 2016, at the earliest. He said they would intensify the agitation if their demands were not met.

Association members Harchand Singh, Avtar Singh, Satnam Singh and Malkiat Singh were among others present at the meeting.