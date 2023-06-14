Millet-based cooking contest held at PAU

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 13

The Department of Food and Nutrition, College of Community Science, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), in collaboration with the Ludhiana Chapter of Indian Association for Parenteral and Enteral Nutrition (IAPEN), India, organised an inter-college cooking contest on millets-based recipes to celebrate the International Year of Millets-2023. The theme of the contest being ‘Empowering healthier life through Millets.’

Chief guest Dr Kiranjot Sidhu, Dean College of Community Science, congratulated the faculty and students of the department for conducting the competition successfully with wider participation for promotion of millets through tasty and healthy recipes to enhance its consumption for better health.

Dr Kiran Grover, Head of the Department of Food and Nutrition, said millets have been an integral part of people’s diet in the past owing to its nutritional, functional and nutraceutical properties and are termed nutri-cereals or superfoods.

She added that hosting such cooking competitions is an innovative way of developing cooking skills, knowledge and awareness among young generation and may result in long-term benefits for nutritional wellbeing.

Prizes and certificates were given away to the winners. Preetiman Kaur from College of Basic Sciences and Humanities, PAU, was adjudged the winner. The second prize was shared by Muskan Kanojia, GGNIMT, Ludhiana, and Lipika from College of Community Science, PAU. The third prize was shared by Kritika, Government College for Girls, Ludhiana, and Maninder Kaur, College of Agriculture, PAU.