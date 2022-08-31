Millets a treasure trove of essential nutrients

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, August 30

There was considerable knowledge regarding millets (baajra) among traditional communities but the existing generation is less aware of the super grains. The government has rolled out several programmes in the country for popularising millets and other nutri-cereals. The United Nations has also declared 2023 as the International Year of Millets.

Rich in fibre and antioxidants Millets, known as ‘nutri-cereals/wonder grain/super grain’ are highly nutritious and non-glutinous; they are rich in dietary fibre. They have many nutraceutical and health-promoting properties and have three times more calcium as compared to rice; they are also rich in antioxidants and score over rice and wheat.

Dr Ruchika Bhardwaj, Millets Breeder, Department of Plant Breeding and Genetics, PAU, said, “Millets known as ‘’nutri-cereals/wonder grain/super grain” are highly nutritious, non-glutinous (gluten-free), high in dietary fibre and have many nutraceutical and health promoting properties. They are rich in mineral and are good source of micronutrients.”

The mineral content ranges from 1.7 to 4.3 gram per 100 gram which is several folds higher than the staple cereals like wheat (1.5%) and rice (0.6%).

The increasing anaemia in women and children due to iron deficiency can be taken care of by adding high iron pearl millet grain in mixture with wheat grain in the mid-day meals of school children. Furthermore, bioavailability of iron and zinc from millets is better as compared to other cereals, added Dr Bhardwaj.

Dr Neerja Singla, Associate Professor, Department of Food and Nutrition, PAU, said, “These grains score better over rice and wheat in terms of amino acid profile, dietary fiber and a great virtue of nutrients including iron, folate, calcium, zinc, magnesium, phosphorus, copper, vitamins, antioxidants and bioactive compounds.

“Millets are gluten free and are good for people with gluten intolerance. Glycemic index (GI) of millet based product is lower which ensures slowerrelease of carbohydrates and ensures good control of blood sugar level instead of quick spikes. Thus, millets are very good source of nutrition for diabetic people,” she said.