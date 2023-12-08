Min temperature plunges to 8.6°C

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 7

The minimum temperature of Ludhiana dropped to 8.6°C and a maximum temperature of 23.8°C was recorded today.

Pavneet Kaur Kingra, Head of the Department of Climate Change and Agricultural Meteorology, PAU, said the weather is expected to remain clear in the coming days and there would be no significant change in temperature.

Experts from Gramin Krishi Mausam Sewa (GKMS) said as clear weather was expected in the days ahead, farmers are advised to apply need-based irrigation to the crop.

“Wheat farmers are advised to start the sowing of PBW 771 and PBW 752 under irrigated conditions. Prefer to use happy seeder or super seeder for sowing,” an expert said.

Transplanting of gobhi, sarson and African sarson PC 6 would be more profitable than direct sowing. "Use 60-day old seedlings of gobhi sarson (GSL-1) and for gobhi sarson hybrid hyola PAC 401, use 35-40 day old seedlings," an expert said.

“Prepare the fine seed bed for sowing of nursery of gobhi and sarson with 400 grams of seed for transplanting in one acre. Eight marla (200 sq m) is sufficient for transplanting in one acre,” the expert added.