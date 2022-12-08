Mini rose garden, plastic reverse vending machines at Civil Hospital inaugurated

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 7

Local Bodies Minister Dr Inderbir Nijjar on Wednesday inaugurated the renovated Mini Rose garden in Kidwai Nagar and laid the foundation stone for the development of two parks in Jawahar Nagar. The minister inaugurated plastic reverse vending machines at Civil Hospital Ludhiana. Earlier, he also flagged off newly purchased backhoe loaders.

Mini rose garden

Municipal Corporation (MC) Commissioner Dr Shena Aggarwal stated that the garden is spread over around 3.5 acres and it is the biggest park in the Ludhiana Central constituency. The project to renovate the same has been completed under the Ludhiana Smart City Mission at a cost of around Rs 3.5 crore, including the cost of maintaining the garden for the next three years.

Sharing information about the elements/facilities added to the garden under the project, MLA Ashok Parashar said musical fountains, walkway fountains, two indoor badminton halls, decorative garden lights, an open gym, a jogging track etc have been established in the garden.

2 parks in Jawahar Nagar

Earlier in the day, Minister Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar also kickstarted work to develop two parks in the Jawahar Nagar camp area namely Ram Lila park and Yamla Jatt park. The parks will be renovated under the Smart City Mission at a cost of Rs 44.60 lakh.

Accompanying the minister, MLA (Ludhiana West) Gurpreet Bassi Gogi stated that the residents have been seeking the development of these parks for a long time. These projects will certainly help in improving the scenic beauty of the area and will provide green space for the residents for spending leisure time with their families and friends.

With an aim to reduce plastic pollution, Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar inaugurated two plastic reverse vending machines at the Civil Hospital. These will help in recycling plastic waste. Under the project being taken up under the Smart City Mission, 10 machines have been purchased at a cost of Rs 51.33 lakh, including maintenance of five years.

According to the officials, two machines have been installed at Civil hospital, two at the DC office complex (mini secretariat), one each at ESIC hospital, Sarabha Nagar main market, Tuition market in Model Town Extension, Model Town Gol market, Government College for Girls and Guru Nanak stadium. The machines will accept and crush plastic bottles/aluminium cans and multi-layer packaging including packets of potato chips, wafers, chocolate wrappers, mouth fresheners, all shiny flexible packaging (shampoo etc), ketchup, Dettol pack, face wash, toothpaste tube, etc. The crushed/compacted material will then be sent for recycling and the contractor will be responsible for the same.

MC Commissioner Dr Shena Aggarwal said a trial is also going on to issue discount coupons of different restaurants to the residents who will dump plastic waste in the machines.

Dr Nijjar flagged off eight backhoe loader machines purchased by Municipal Corporation (MC) under Swachh Bharat Mission on Wednesday. While inspecting the machines at the Zone D office of MC in Sarabha Nagar, Minister directed the civic body officials to get GPS installed on the machinery so that the authorities can keep a tab on the working of MC staff.

He said the machines will be used by different wings of the MC in taking up development works and improving cleanliness at the ward level. The machines have been purchased at a cost of Rs 2.07 crore.