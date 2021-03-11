Mini-truck crushes woman, child to death in Ludhiana

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, August 8

A speeding Tata 403 mini-truck hit pedestrians at the Transport Nagar cut on Link Road on Sunday, killing a 25-year-old woman, Nisha, and her one-year-old child, Sahib.

The victims were crossing the road. In a complaint lodged with the police, Sumit, a resident of EWS Colony, Tajpur Road, said he was going to buy medicine from Arora Clinic here.

“When we were crossing the road, the speeding mini-truck hit my wife and son who fell on the road. My wife died on the spot. I took my son to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead,” the complainant said. The driver of the vehicle fled the spot. The police have registered a case under Sections 279 and 304-A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).