Minimum temperature drops to 6.4°C in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 10

Amid the bone-chilling weather conditions, the city experienced another day of cold waves on Wednesday. The minimum temperature dropped further as compared to yesterday. As per forecast, dense fog is expected over Ludhiana on Thursday.

According to the Department of Climate Change and Agricultural Meteorology, PAU, Ludhiana, a minimum temperature of 6.4°C and a maximum of 11°C were recorded on Wednesday. On Tuesday, the minimum temperature was 7.4°C while the maximum was 11°C.

As per the weather report released by the PAU department, the weather is expected to remain cold and dry with the possibility of dense fog over Ludhiana and its adjoining areas during the next 24 hours.

An elderly resident of the the city said: “I am avoiding morning walks these days due to the ongoing extreme cold weather conditions.”

Meanwhile, several persons were seen sitting around bonfires to warm themselves in the city.