Mining at Raur site may resume after checks: ADC

The office of the ADC (General) has written to the District Mining Officer, stating that mining operations at the Raur site may be resumed, subject to certain conditions and compliance with official directions.

The letter states that since the matter is pending before the Punjab and Haryana High Court, with the next hearing scheduled for November 5, mining operations at the site may be resumed in accordance with relevant rules and provisions, subject to strict compliance with all directions issued by the office and applicable statutory conditions.

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The matter came up for hearing before the Punjab and Haryana High Court on November 3.

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However, before permitting the resumption of operations, the District Mining Officer has been directed to personally inspect the site and verify whether all deficiencies and observations pointed out by the SDM, Ludhiana (East), in the inspection report have been rectified.

A detailed action taken report, along with supporting documents, has been sought within one week. Meanwhile, the RTA, Ludhiana, has been directed to continuously check overloading vehicles, while the SDM, Ludhiana (East), has been asked to check illegal mining. The District Mining Officer, Ludhiana, has also been directed to deploy special teams.