Mining officials attacked in Machhiwara, 14 booked

Ludhiana, August 28

A Mining Department team on its way to conduct a raid at an illegal mining site at Tandimand near Machhiwara Sahib was attacked by several assailants on Saturday.

The Machhiwara police registered a case against five persons, Sunil Kumar of Gonsgarh village, Pindi of Machhiwara, Gurpreet, Amrik Singh and Kulwinder of Tandimand and nine other unidentified assailants.

Complainant Munish Batra, assistant district mining officer, in a complaint to the police said on August 27, a tip-off was received that illegal mining was going on at Tandimand village. He along with the team of the Mining Department was going to conduct a raid. When the team reached the spot, it was attacked by the assailants.

Mining officials said the suspects had also damaged motorcycles and vehicles of the officials. They had to run to save their lives.

Meanwhile, the Machhiwara police reached the spot and seized one tractor-trailer, a motorcycle and a car from the spot.

Investigating officer ASI Pargat Singh said raids were being conducted to nab the assailants.

