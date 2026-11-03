Mining to remain suspended across Ludhiana till further orders

The Executive Engineer, Ludhiana, Drainage-cum-Mining and Geology Division, Water Resources Department (WRD), Punjab, has ordered the immediate suspension of all mining operations and transportation of mined material in the district. In compliance with the directions of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, all mining activities and transportation of mined material across the district will remain suspended till further orders.

Operations will remain halted till the mandatory safeguards are fully implemented and verified by the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), following which a formal compliance certificate will be issued.

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Mandatory compliance measures

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Every tipper, truck, trolley or other vehicle engaged in transporting mined material must be fitted with a properly installed and functional GPS-based tracking device. A complete list of such vehicles, along with their registration numbers, must be submitted to the SDM concerned and the jurisdictional police station for verification and record.

A legible copy of the valid site approval/allotment letter issued by the competent authority must be prominently displayed on the windscreen of every vehicle transporting mined material.

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Transportation of material must be carried out strictly through routes approved by the Department of Water Resources. No unauthorised approach road, temporary ramp, pathway, cut or access through river embankments may be created, used or altered for transportation purposes.

All mining, loading and transportation activities must be conducted strictly within the working hours specified in the approved contract, letter of intent and other applicable permissions. No activity will be allowed beyond the authorised timings.

Mining and excavation must remain confined to the approved mining area, prescribed depth and permitted machinery.

A prominent and clearly visible signboard must be installed at the main entrance of each mining site. Intimation to the gram panchayat concerned must also be furnished, while verification of all statutory approvals and clearances is mandatory.

The order has been issued to firms which include Baba Technoplast, Solan, Himachal Pradesh; Navyug Company, Ludhiana; Satwinder Singh, Bagha Khurd, Ludhiana; Rudra Stone Crusher, HP; and Narang Motors, Punjab.

Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Jain had issued strict directions after receiving complaints from various quarters regarding non-compliance with mining regulations in the district. Following the instructions, all mining activities were suspended with immediate effect from October 31.