Minister assures hospital staff of salary on DC rates

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 6

Contractual employees of the Civil Hospital today held a meeting with Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh at Chandigarh. They were learnt to have been assured by the minister that they would be given salary on DC rates.

During the meeting, the Health Minister said the government has a specific policy for regularisation of services of employees. A policy is being prepared to give salaries on DC rates to those employees who are currently getting salaries below the DC rates. The Civil Surgeon, Ludhiana, will be sending a detailed proposal for this which will have to be passed by the Cabinet.

The employees were on strike for the last ten days demanding regularisation of services.

Raj Kumar Saathi said that posts were lying vacant but they are not being regularised. Outsourced staff nurses, class IV employees, lab technicians and operation theatre assistants working on user charges basis had boycotted work and gone on strike under the banner of User Charges Employees Sangharsh Committee.

There are 200 posts that are lying vacant in the Civil Hospital and these employees were hired in 2014 under the user charges policy as outsourced employees. Although they are working like regular employees and working full-time, they are considered as ‘part-time employees’. While regular employees get around Rs 70,000 as monthly salary, they are given a mere Rs 4,500-6,500 per month although their work is no less than that of regular employees.