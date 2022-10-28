Minister attends event to mark birth anniversary of Jain Acharya

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 27

Local Bodies Minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar attended ‘Vallabh Darbar,’ an event to celebrate the 153rd birth anniversary of Punjab Kesari Jain Acharya Shrimad Vijay Vallabh Surishwar here on Thursday. The event was held at Shri Atma Nand Jain School.

Employees meet minister over job regularisation Members of the Municipal Employees Sangharsh Committee met the minister and demanded the removal of an age-related condition for the regularisation of jobs of the contractual employees. The committee members also demanded the regularisation of jobs of contractual drivers, gardeners and other employees.

Dr Nijjar, who was the chief guest on the occasion, said Jain Acharya Shrimad Vijay Vallabh Surishwar was an outstanding educationist who had inspired his disciples to set up more educational institutions which would dispel the darkness of ignorance from the minds of people. He spoke of the importance of ‘Guru’ in our lives. He also made his pupils aware of the alarming situation of the water crisis in Punjab, the minister said.

Various cultural performances, including bhajans and bhangra, were given by students from all educational institutes of the committee during the event.

‘Vallabh Jyoti,’ the annual magazine compiled by all educational institutions of the committee, was also released by the chief guest on the occasion.