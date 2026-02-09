Minister conducts surprise inspection at Ludhiana bus stand

Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar conducted a surprise inspection of the Amar Shaheed Sukhdev Inter-State Bus Stand on Sunday evening, reviewing facilities and seeking feedback from passengers.

During the visit, Bhullar interacted with commuters to understand difficulties they face while travelling and gathered inputs on bus services, amenities and the overall functioning of the bus stand. He also met shopkeepers operating on the premises and directed them to ensure the sale of fresh, hygienic food and to maintain cleanliness in and around their establishments.

The minister inspected workshops and other operational areas of the bus stand and expressed dissatisfaction over the prevailing sanitation conditions. He instructed officials to launch a comprehensive cleanliness drive and ensure the premises are free of litter and garbage.

The minister directed General Managers of all bus stands across Punjab to ensure strict adherence to cleanliness standards, adding that disciplinary action would be taken in cases of laxity.