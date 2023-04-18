Minister distributes grants among NGOs

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 17

Minister for Social Security, Women and Child Development, Dr Baljit Kaur, today distributed grants under the PM-6 scheme to NGOs working for the betterment of society. She encouraged them to work wholeheartedly so that more people could benefit from their efforts.

In a function organised at Bachat Bhawan here today, Dr Baljit said the Bhagwant Mann-led state government had now stopped the process adopted by the previous governments to provide grants to NGOs after receiving written demands from them.

The minister said that now, NGOs are selected for grants after following an interview process. The department would now also keep a check on the works carried out by these NGOs with the help of the grants provided to them, she added.

For that, there would be checks on monthly basis or even surprise visits by the officials of the department. Further grants would be issued only if their works are found to be satisfactory, she said. In case the department guidelines are not followed, strict legal action would also be taken against the erring NGOs.

Similarly, if an NGO indulged in any political work with the grant provided to it, legal action could again be taken against it, the minister said.