Minister felicitates Mandiani village sarpanch

Our Correspondent

Raikot, August 19

Gurpreet Kaur, a Congress sarpanch of Mandiani village who stood against families allegedly involved in drug peddling for years, has called upon residents and drug victims to join her crusade against the menace.

The Rural Development, Panchayats and Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister, Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, felicitated her on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami at her village on Friday.

Gurpreet said, “The minister’s gesture to recognise our initiative by visiting our village is beyond any award or recognition.”

“We also appreciate the initiative taken by Gurpreet Kaur. Though she has been associated with one of our rival political parties, we will support any campaign against drug abuse,” he said.

He was accompanied by legislators Sarvjit Kaur Manuke and Hardeep Singh Mundian.

