Minister flags off walkathon to champion nature conservation

In a determined effort to raise awareness about environmental pollution and the vital role of trees in saving the environment from degradation, Punjab’s Housing and Urban Development Minister, Hardeep Singh Mundian, flagged off an environmental awareness walkathon on Sunday morning at Samrala Chowk.

Organised by Nature’s Friend, in collaboration with Marshall Aid Foundation, Team 1699, Sambhav Foundation, Sehyog Enterprises and other partners, the event drew enthusiastic participation from volunteers, NGOs and community stakeholders.

Minister Mundian commended the participants for their commitment to environmental conservation, underscoring the urgent need to adopt sustainable practices to safeguard the planet.

Advertisement

Mundian further highlighted the initiatives taken by the Punjab Government and emphasised the state government’s commitment towards preserving the state’s environmental health.

Quoting a verse from Gurbani, ‘Pawan Guru, Paani Pitaah, Mata Dharat Mahat’ (air as teacher, water as father and earth as mother), Mundian urged everyone to embrace the teachings of the Gurus to protect the environment for future generations.

Advertisement

Participants, carrying placards with messages such as ‘Save Trees’, ‘Save Earth’, ‘Conserve Environment’ and ‘Clean and Green Ludhiana’, marched with resolve, pledging to act as responsible citizens in preserving natural resources.