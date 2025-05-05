DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Ludhiana / Minister flags off walkathon to champion nature conservation

Minister flags off walkathon to champion nature conservation

In a determined effort to raise awareness about environmental pollution and the vital role of trees in saving the environment from degradation, Punjab’s Housing and Urban Development Minister, Hardeep Singh Mundian, flagged off an environmental awareness walkathon on Sunday morning...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 05:09 AM May 05, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Hardeep Singh Mundian. File
Advertisement

In a determined effort to raise awareness about environmental pollution and the vital role of trees in saving the environment from degradation, Punjab’s Housing and Urban Development Minister, Hardeep Singh Mundian, flagged off an environmental awareness walkathon on Sunday morning at Samrala Chowk.

Organised by Nature’s Friend, in collaboration with Marshall Aid Foundation, Team 1699, Sambhav Foundation, Sehyog Enterprises and other partners, the event drew enthusiastic participation from volunteers, NGOs and community stakeholders.

Minister Mundian commended the participants for their commitment to environmental conservation, underscoring the urgent need to adopt sustainable practices to safeguard the planet.

Advertisement

Mundian further highlighted the initiatives taken by the Punjab Government and emphasised the state government’s commitment towards preserving the state’s environmental health.

Quoting a verse from Gurbani, ‘Pawan Guru, Paani Pitaah, Mata Dharat Mahat’ (air as teacher, water as father and earth as mother), Mundian urged everyone to embrace the teachings of the Gurus to protect the environment for future generations.

Advertisement

Participants, carrying placards with messages such as ‘Save Trees’, ‘Save Earth’, ‘Conserve Environment’ and ‘Clean and Green Ludhiana’, marched with resolve, pledging to act as responsible citizens in preserving natural resources.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper