Minister gives Rs 10L to Bar association

Legal Correspondent

Ludhiana, April 20

The Education Minister, Harjot Singh Bains, has issued a grant of Rs 10 lakh to the District Bar Association (DBA). In a message, the minister said he would support development work of the DBA as he was emotionally attached to it because he practised here for many years.

On behalf of Bains, city lawyer Gautam Rishi, along with Amandeep Bhanot, Mohit Chandi and Ramesh Kapoor, handed over the cheque of Rs 10 lakh to the DBA president, Chetan Verma and secretary Vikas Gupta. DBA office-bearers thanked the minister for extending help to the DBA.