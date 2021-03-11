Minister inaugurates 66 kV sub-station

Our Correspondent

Sahnewal, August 18

Punjab Power and PWD Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO inaugurated a 66 kV sub-station at Gehlewal village near Sahnewal on Thursday. The sub-station had been built at the cost of Rs 4 crore.

Accompanied by AAP legislators Hardeep Singh Mundian, Rajinderpal Kaur Chhina and Madan Lal Bagga, the minister said a power transformer of 12.5 mega volt ampere (MVA) was installed here which would improve the power supply and ensure uninterrupted power supply to several villages of Sahnewal. He said a link of 2.5 km was made here by tapping the 66 KV Chaunta and Kohara line.

He said the sub-station would ease load on 66 kV sub-stations at Chaunta and Bhaini Sahib thus providing direct relief to people of Sherian, Mallewal, Fatehgarh Jattan, Fatehgarh Gujjran, Kalas Kalan, Kalas Khurd, Marhewal, Bhama Kalan, Bhama Khurd and Harhia villages.

The minister thanked the panchayat of Gehlewal for giving 10-kanal land free of cost to PSPCL for setting up the power substation.