Minister launches awareness drive against stubble burning

Ludhiana, September 28
Punjab Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Wednesday kick-started an awareness campaign involving the students of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) for persuading farmers to shun stubble burning and adopt crop residue management for making the state free of the menace.
Accompanied by PAU vice-chancellor Dr Satbir Singh Gosal, the Cabinet Minister said youths had a huge responsibility on their shoulders to make Punjab a pollution-free state and they must make sincere efforts in reaching out to farmers to apprise them about the ill-effects of stubble burning. He asked students to take inspiration from the lives of martyrs and ensure that the state becomes free from environmental hazards by awakening the peasantry. Expressing concern about the environment, he said Punjab had polluted its own air, water and soil, while filling the country's godowns by producing grains.
Dhaliwal said for managing the stubble in the fields, bio-decomposer Pusa would be sprayed on 5,000 acres of land in Punjab as a pilot project.
Bio-decomposer for pilot project
Speaking during the launch of the drive, Minister Dhaliwal said for managing the stubble in the fields, bio-decomposer Pusa would be sprayed on 5,000 acres of land in Punjab as a pilot project.
