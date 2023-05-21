Minister opens RRR centre

Ludhiana, May 20
Local bodies minister Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar inaugurated an RRR (Reduce, Reuse, Recycle) centre on Jaimal Singh road in Janta Nagar on Saturday and urged the residents to step forward for donating used/old items at all RRR centres.
MC Commissioner Shena Aggarwal said it was a good sign that residents had already started donating items at RRR centres.
Water front project inaugurated
Dr Nijjar also inaugurated the Sidhwan canal water front phase-2 project and the leisure valley established alongside the canal in Atam Nagar constituency. The minister was accompanied by MLA Kulwant Singh Sidhu and officials.
MC elections in few months: Dr Nijjar
Dr Nijjar said that ward delimitation process was currently underway in the Ludhiana MC. A draft notification would be issued soon, inviting objections from the public. It is expected that MC elections would be held within the next 3-4 months, he added.
