Ministerial staff extend strike till November 28

Ludhiana, November 20
The ongoing strike by the ministerial staff of various government offices, including the DC Office, Civil Surgeon office and registrar office among others has been a source of inconvenience for the public. Adding to the ongoing problems already being faced by the people the Punjab State Ministerial Services Union members announced, today that they would extend their strike until November 28. They also carried out a protest march from the Treasury Office to DC Office at Mini Secretariat, Ludhiana.
A resident said, “Government employees going on strike, seeking solutions to their unresolved problems, has become a recurring issue. Unfortunately, these strikes affect the common people adversely as they are the ones unable to get any work done. ”
