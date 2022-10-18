Ministerial staff extend strike till October 19

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 17

As the Punjab State Ministerial Services Union, Ludhiana, has extended its pen-down strike till October 19, the public has been left to suffer at various government offices. As the employees associated with the union are on strike, the people visiting the offices of district administration, Health Department and others are forced to return without getting their work done.

The employees’’ union had earlier announced to go on strike from October 10 to 15 but now it extended the strike till October 19, leaving the public to face inconveniences. On Monday, they staged a protest outside the treasury branch here. Sanjeev Bhargav, president of the local unit of the association, said their demands had not been accepted by the government.

The protesting employees are demanding early release of DA arrears, regularisation of the services of contractual employees, resumption of old pension scheme, and implementation of the pay commission recommendations in toto.