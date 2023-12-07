Ministerial staff extends strike till December 11

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 6

The public is likely to continue experiencing inconvenience as the Punjab State Ministerial Services Union (PSMSU) has extended its pen-down strike until December 11. The clerical staff across several government departments, including the DC office, Sub-registrar offices, PWD, Health Department, and others, have refrained from work for the past few weeks, leading to significant hardships for the public.

Notably, a number of employees at the Automated Driving Test Centre, who are not part of the ministerial staff, have joined the strike. As a result, the people visiting the automated driving test center are being compelled to leave without completing their tasks.

A member of the union said the government has not met their demands and they have extended the strike till December 11.