Ministerial staff extends strike till December 11

Ludhiana, December 6
The public is likely to continue experiencing inconvenience as the Punjab State Ministerial Services Union (PSMSU) has extended its pen-down strike until December 11. The clerical staff across several government departments, including the DC office, Sub-registrar offices, PWD, Health Department, and others, have refrained from work for the past few weeks, leading to significant hardships for the public.
Notably, a number of employees at the Automated Driving Test Centre, who are not part of the ministerial staff, have joined the strike. As a result, the people visiting the automated driving test center are being compelled to leave without completing their tasks.
A member of the union said the government has not met their demands and they have extended the strike till December 11.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
UN chief uses rare power to warn Security Council of impending 'humanitarian catastrophe' in Gaza
His letter to the council's 15 members on Wednesday says Gaz...
Revanth Reddy to be sworn in as Telangana CM today
The swearing-in ceremony of the 56-year-old leader would be ...
India-born media veteran Samir Shah selected as new BBC chairman
The 71-year-old will replace Richard Sharp
Aiming for terror-free J&K by 2026, says Amit Shah as Lok Sabha clears 2 Bills on UT
HM blames Nehru’s ‘blunders’ for Kashmir’s sufferings | Oppo...
Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit reserves three Bills for President's consideration
One of these will vest Guv’s Chancellor role with Chief Min...