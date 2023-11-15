Ministerial staff go on strike till November 20

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 14

Visitors were forced to face inconvenience at various government offices, including the DC Office, Sub-Registrar Offices and PWD as the ministerial employees associated with the Punjab State Ministerial Services Union (PSMSU) went on strike till November 20. Unaware of the strike call by the ministerial employees at these offices, the visitors had to return without completing their tasks.

In a display of discontent towards the state government, members of the union staged a protest at the PWD Complex in Ludhiana on Tuesday. Vicky Juneja, a union member, disclosed that approximately 3000 ministerial employees across various government departments in the district are on strike.

Despite the government’s announcement around Diwali in 2022 to reinstate the old pension scheme, it has not been implemented on the ground. They have been advocating for the resumption of the old pension scheme for a long period, he added.