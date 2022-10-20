Ministerial staff to strike till October 26

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 19

People are likely to face difficulties at various government offices as employees associated with the Punjab State Ministerial Services Union have decided to extend their ongoing pen-down strike till October 26. The employees had gone on strike on October 10 to mark their protest against the state government for its failure to meet their demands.

As official work was not being done by the staff at various government departments amid the pen-down strike of employees, the public suffered a lot.

Amit Arora and Sanjeev Bhargav, union members, said the state government has failed to meet their demands so far. So, the strike has been extended till October 26.

The union members also staged a protest at Treasury Branch on Wednesday. They were demanding early resumption of the old pension scheme, implementation of an amended pay commission report and release of pending DA instalments.

The protesting union members said if their demands were not met, they would intensify their agitation. And, the Aam Aadmi Party would face dire consequences in the upcoming Assembly elections of Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat.