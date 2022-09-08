Ministerial staff up in arms

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 7

Members of the Punjab State Ministerial Services Union, Ludhiana, staged a protest at the Civil Surgeon Office in Ludhiana on Wednesday. They blamed the AAP government for ignoring their demands. Sanjeev Bhargav of the local unit of the union said pay commission report recommendations were not implemented in right manner. The members sought regularisation of jobs of contractual employees in various departments of state government. They demanded resumption of old pension scheme from the government. The members informed that they are going to hold zone level rally in Ludhiana on September 13 to mark their protest against the government.