Minister’s intervention sought in resolving Ahmedgarh’s solid waste disposal woes

June 12

Having failed to get their voice heard, office-bearers and activists of various organisations, led by the brand ambassador of the once award-winning Ahmedgarh Municipal Council have once again sought intervention of higher authorities to get the long pending issue of solid waste management redressed.

This is the case even though the district administration has already asked the staff to explain why they haven’t addressed complaints or taken the necessary action to help the inhabitants live in a clean, hygienic, and visually pleasing environment with dignity.

This is most likely the first time that more than 100 sweepers under the direction of Chaman Lal Dulla, president, Safai Mazdoor Union, have decided against gathering trash from residential units. They claim that trash is typically not segregated and must be disposed of in the open on roads because the owners of the space designated for waste management refuse to permit dumping.

Sanitary inspector Hussan Lal said he had done everything in his power to maintain the area and promised the problem would be remedied as soon as a larger plot of land was rented out for the purpose of dumping waste outside the town and the broken segregating equipment was fixed.

Authorities in the Swachh Bharat Mission had previously recommended the authorities to act upon suggestions and directions of the directorate of the Punjab Municipal Infrastructure Development Company, around two months ago, after determining the solid waste management was inadequate.

Based on observations made by a group of senior PMIDC officials led by Puran Singh, director, during an inspection conducted in response to a complaint from Raj Sharma Trishul, brand ambassador, who has since requested the intervention of higher authorities, including Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and the Local Bodies Minister, conclusions regarding the sanitation’s efficacy were made.

The mission’s primary recommendations included bailing dry waste, processing wet waste, assigning specialised workers to educate locals about garbage segregation at the source in particular wards, and taking corrective action based on recommendations from councillors and brand ambassadors.

The team conducting the inspection also noticed significant inconsistencies in the way two Materials Recovery Facilities (MRFs) operated, the way waste was collected from homeowners’ doors, the way waste was dumped at secondary locations, and the way residents were informed about the importance of sorting their litter before it is picked up by sanitary personnel. The final disposal of the waste is carried out at a rented land located roughly 4-5 km outside the town, where the locals have been against dumping. After a recent storm scattered plastic items, PVC envelopes, and rubbish throughout their area, they had raised a hue once more.

Only 105 sweepers — 85 regular and 35 contracted — are available for sweeping and collecting work; the remaining 15 are used as beldars, drivers, and sewer workers.

In addition to inadequate infrastructure, the majority of the tricycles used for collecting trash need maintenance. Despite the council’s intention to purchase five additional tempos, no driver is available to operate these vehicles upon arrival. The trash separator has been out of commission for some months.

