Minor attacked in broad daylight in Ludhiana dies after 3 days

A 16-year-old boy, who was brutally attacked by assailants on May 21, succumbed to the injuries at a hospital on May 24. The Sadar police station have registered a murder case against the assailants.

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Panic had gripped Phullanwal area of Ludhiana after the Sahil, a Class X student, was brutally murdered in broad daylight by a gang of youths, who surrounded and mercilessly hacked him with swords and sickles in the middle of the road. The gruesome had left his family devastated.

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According to the complaint filed by his father, Sanjit Singh, a resident of Karnail Singh Nagar, Sahil had gone to buy vegetables on a motorcycle with his cousin Pankaj. As they reached near the Sewa Kendra close to Phullanwal Stadium, a group of assailants, who were apparently lying in wait, tried to stop them.

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Sensing danger, Sahil got off the motorcycle and tried to flee, but the attackers quickly surrounded him from all sides. Eyewitnesses said the assailants armed with sharp-edged weapons attacked him. Sahil collapsed on the road in a pool of blood. The attackers fled from the spot immediately. The seriously injured teenager was rushed to a hospital on Ferozepur Road.

Sadar police have named three youths from Dev Colony and one from Haibowal in the FIR. Besides them, 10 to 12 unidentified youths have also been booked in the murder case.

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The police stated that a thorough investigation was being conducted. Sahil’s family members have no knowledge of any enmity or reason behind the attack. Police said the actual motive would become clear only after a detailed probe.