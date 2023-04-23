Minor boy, girl go missing in Ludhiana

Ludhiana, April 22
Two minors have gone missing under mysterious circumstances in separate incidents.
In the first case, complainant Sonu Kumar of Sanjay Gandhi Colony told the police that on April 21 morning, he and his wife went to work and their daughter Harshita (15) was alone at home. In the afternoon, they got to know that the girl went missing from home. The girl’s father suspected that she could have been kept under illegal confinement by somebody, adding that the police should intensify probe to trace her.
ASI Prem Chand said after registering a case, a manhunt was launched by the police.
In the other incident, a 13-year-old boy went missing under mysterious circumstances from Dugri. The complainant, Daya Ram, told the Dugri police that on April 13, his son Gautam had left home without informing anyone in the family. He suspected that someone might have kept his son in their custody.
Head Constable Avtar Singha said yesterday the police had registered a case against unidentified persons and CCTV cameras of the area were being scanned to get any clue about the missing boy and the suspects.
