Minor boy held, man booked on rape charges

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 25

The Moti Nagar police yesterday registered two cases of sexual assault in which two girls, including a minor, were sexually exploited.

In the first case, a 16-year-old girl was raped by a minor boy in Sherpur Kalan. The victim’s mother told the police that her daughter went missing from outside their house on the night of May 23. She was found crying outside the suspect’s house the next morning. The suspect forcibly took her daughter inside his house where he raped her. He also threatened the girl not to inform anyone about the incident.

Investigation officer ASI Karamjit Singh said the boy was arrested yesterday.

In another case, the Meharban police registered a case against Raghuwinder Singh, a native of Bihar, on the charges of raping a 29-year-old woman.

The complainant told the police that the suspect kept her at his house on the pretext of marrying her and sexually exploited her for over a year. The suspect also forced her to abort pregnancy. Later, he categorically refused to solemnise marriage with her.

The police said raids were being conducted to nab the accused.